SALISBURY, MD - Salisbury's blood bank has reopened after closing its doors back in February. This comes coincidentally with this morning's blood emergency announcement.
Keith Heim, Vice President of the Blood Bank of Delmarva, is excited to have the location back open after the unfortunate shut-down earlier this year due to a lack of resources.
"We had to make some tough decisions with some internal resources constraints that we had," said Heim. "It was a very tough decision."
After only thirty minutes of Salisbury appointments being open, the slots were completely filled for the next four weeks, Blood Bank of Delmarva officials say.
Donors were back at the center today and are showing their gratitude that it has reopened.
"I'm very thankful that all the people who've come back here in Salisbury are here," said Mary Klein. "And I hope to see them for many years to come."
The center is open only Mondays and Tuesdays for now, but the Blood Bank is optimistic they will expand hours.
"We have full intentions to be opening up the center once resources improve," said Heim.
Salisbury's Blood Bank of Delmarva location is at 1309 Mt. Hermon Road.
For more information on donor eligibility, locations, or to make an appointment, visit delmarvablood.org or call 1(888)8-BLOOD-8.