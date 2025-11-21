DOVER, DE- As the holiday season approaches, the Blood Bank of Delmarva says the region is already feeling the strain on its blood supply—and officials are calling on neighbors to step up before Thanksgiving.
The Blood Bank of Delmarva says November is historically one of the toughest months to maintain stable blood levels, as the holiday rush often leads to a drop in donations while hospitals and paramedics still need a full supply.
Jason Burlew with the Blood Bank of Delmarva said the trend is predictable but concerning each year as donations dip around major holidays.
“We typically see a little decline or sometimes a steep decline in donations around holidays like Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s.”
In 2024, Thanksgiving week donations at the Blood Bank of Delmarva fell nearly 35 percent, and the Blood Bank says donations are on track for a similar decline this year.
Tony Prado with the Blood Bank of Delmarva said the supply is already stretched thin, noting the region currently has about a four-day supply of blood — well below the ideal seven-day level.
“The current blood supply is at a four-day level. That’s all blood types. We ideally like to maintain a seven-day blood supply, or in other words, a week’s worth of supply, to make sure that we can keep all the hospitals, not to mention the local paramedics, stocked with the blood that they need.”
He said some of the most needed blood types are in even shorter supply.
“If you look at some critical blood types, such as type O, your O-positive and O-negative blood types, they are at a three-day level, and those are the ones that hospitals seek the most because they can go to a lot of people.”
Prado said demand has increased now that EMS agencies in all three Delaware counties carry whole-blood units on their vehicles, and that hospitals and the Delaware State Police Aviation Unit rely on the blood bank in emergencies.
“O positive is the one that we supply to Kent County paramedics, Sussex County paramedics, and also Delaware State Police Aviation Unit, which, if the state police are flying you to the level one trauma center, you’re in bad shape and you’re probably going to need blood.”
He added that whole blood from EMS has become a critical tool for saving lives, and it’s only made possible through community donations.
“It’s not like they can just go to the faucet and fill up their bags and start their day. It’s got to come from donors who come into a place like the Dover Donor Center for the Blood Bank of the Delmarva and donate blood.”
Burlew said the organization hopes the community leans into the spirit of the season and steps up to donate.
“This is a great way to continue to give back, give in to that Thanksgiving spirit, that holiday spirit of giving and save a life and help your community.”
From November 23 to 30, the blood bank will offer a free Life Saver shirt to every donor as a thank-you for supporting the community.
More information about donating is available on the Blood Bank of Delmarva’s website.