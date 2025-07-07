SALISBURY, MD - First responders cleared the scene after reports of a suspicious object.
The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal says on June 7th, after 12 p.m., police were called about a suspicious object that looked like a "PVC pipe bomb" near the 200 block of East Market Street.
Fire officials say the State Fire Marshal Bomb Squad responded and used a robot to inspect the object. Officials say it was determined to just be an ordinary PVC pipe. The fire marshal says appropriate action was taken to ensure the safety of everyone near the scene.
Acting State Fire Marshal Jason Mowbray says, "We're grateful for the quick and professional response from everyone involved"..."Incidents like this show just how important teamwork and readiness are when keeping the public safe."