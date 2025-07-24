DELMARVA -- Temperatures are expected to start climbing into this weekend, and people across the peninsula are bracing for the heatwave.
Ray Beauchamp at Bi-State Motors said it can be rough working on cars in the heat.
"It's extremely hot," Beauchamp said. "Especially when you have to go out and pick the cars up, and the windows are rolled up so it's hot inside."
Beauchamp said many auto-shops close down when it gets too hot. However, he said they are fortunate to have enough air-conditioning to stay open.
"We work at a slower schedule, so we don't schedule as many cars," Beauchamp. "We just tell everybody to work slow and stay hydrated."
Visitors at the Delaware State Fair also told WBOC how they are prepping for the incoming heat.
"Our method is to walk around, get hot after a little bit, and then go into a store to get cool for a little bit," Leonard Cole said.
"I have plenty of ice water, and I froze it last night and wrapped it up in aluminum foil this morning to keep it a little cooler," Tracey Skinner said.
Pittsville town manager Joe Mangini told WBOC they are asking people to conserve water during the hotter weather.
"With the weather, our usage right now is extremely high," Mangini said.
Mangini said cutting back on water usage is needed right now in order to have upgrade's to the town's water treatment plant go smoothly.
"We're asking people to slow down the flow of water," Mangini said. "With that, we'll hopefully be able to complete the project in a reasonable amount of time, maybe a couple of months or so."
Mangini said some examples of how residents should conserve water include not watering their lawns and not washing their cars.