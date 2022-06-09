DOVER, De. - The Delaware House of Representatives has passed HB450, an effective ban on assault weapons.
The bill passed 22 to 19, with four Democrats joining Republicans in voting against the legislation.
Lawmakers also passed an amendment that would limit all firearms in Delaware to 17 rounds.
Democratic Representative Sean Lynn, a sponsor of the bill says it is focused on keeping weapons of war off the street.
"We've learned through a variety of mass shootings, the most recent we just saw last week that there are individuals out there who will use these weapons for improper purposes," Rep. Lynn said.
Republican Representative Danny Short says the bill will face legal challenges.
"We know there's going to be a legal challenge, that has already been said, it's been in the press. That a variety of coalitions will get together, hire an attorney and then it will be before the courts," Rep. Short said.
Lawmakers will also soon consider a bill that would raise the age to purchase a firearm to 21 years old, from the current 18 years old.
The automatic weapons ban passed in the Senate earlier this week. There is no word on when Governor John Carney is expected to sign it into law, but he has expressed support for the legislation.