WILMINGTON, DE - A verdict has been reached in Hunter Biden’s federal trial over his purchase of a gun while allegedly using drugs.
On Tuesday, June 11th, a twelve-person jury found Biden, son of U.S. President Joe Biden, guilty on all counts.
This is the first time a child of a sitting president has ever been on trial.
Biden’s trial stems from the purchase of a handgun in 2018 when Biden was wrestling with drug addiction and claimed he was not using drugs on a gun purchase form.
Biden’s legal team argued unsuccessfully that Biden had no interest in buying a gun and was led to purchase the gun by a gun salesman.
The President’s son will now await sentencing, which could include jail time and or fines. Joe Biden has previously said he would not pardon his son.
A separate trial for Hunter Biden begins in the fall for alleged tax crimes in Los Angeles.