MARYLAND - On Thursday evening, the state Supreme Court ruled that the congressional redistricting referendum can move forward and appear on this November's general election ballot.
The Maryland Supreme Court heard two hours of arguments over whether the constitutional amendment should go before voters. The ruling means that the question will appear on the November ballot, with a tweak to the ballot question as ordered by the court.
The ballot question reads:
"The proposed Constitutional Amendment clarifies that certain standards in the Maryland Constitution apply only to districts used to elect members of the General Assembly; authorizes the General Assembly to grant original jurisdiction to the Supreme Court of Maryland to review the congressional districting plan of the State; and requires the criteria for boundaries of congressional districts to be determined by applicable federal laws."
The court's opinion conceded the question was misleading, which was at the crux of the Republicans' argument. Attorneys for Republican plaintiffs also argued the process was rushed and missed key deadlines.
The ballot question will ask voters to allow for a wording change in the state constitution, opening the door for Democrats to redraw the state's congressional map. That process could put all eight of Maryland's U.S. House seats in Democratic hands. In the process, the state's lone Republican-held seat, that of Congressman Andy Harris, representing the Eastern Shore could be eliminated. One redistricting proposal considered would redraw that seat, pairing right-leaning counties on the Eastern Shore with heavily Democratic parts of Anne Arundel and Howard Counties.
Reaction was swift as the ruling was highly anticipated among Maryland's political class.
"We are deeply disappointed by this evening's Supreme Court ruling allowing a reworded gerrymandering amendment onto the ballot, despite Democrats' clear violations of legal deadlines and required procedures," said Nicole Beus Harris, Chairwoman of the Maryland Republican Party. Beus Harris' husband is Congressman Harris.
Governor Wes Moore said "Today's ruling by the Maryland Supreme Court is a massive victory for the people of our state and a powerful defense of our democratic process. The final decision on how we draw our maps belongs in the hands of Marylanders."