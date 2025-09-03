SALISBURY, Md. - In just one month, Salisbury Regional Airport will welcome its first new commercial route in years. Breeze Airways is set to begin nonstop flights to Orlando on Oct. 1, and travelers on the Lower Shore say they are eager to see the change.
The airport currently only offers two American Airlines routes, to Charlotte and Philadelphia. The addition of Orlando gives residents a third option and a direct path to one of the most popular destinations in the country.
For longtime travelers like Diane Davenport, the news represents growth for the airport and new convenience for the community.
“I think that the new flight that they’re adding is going to be wonderful,” Davenport said. “And I think it’s going to benefit many people.”
Excitement is also building among families who often drive hours to larger airports for direct flights to Florida.
Local business owner Leann Marriner said she remembers when Salisbury last offered nonstop flights to Orlando years ago and how affordable they were.
“I have not utilized Salisbury since they had straight flights to Orlando years ago, which was great,” Marriner said. “And the price was extremely affordable at $50 a ticket.”
Now, with Breeze Airways offering a new low-cost option, Marriner said she is ready to give Salisbury another try.
“Oh 100%. I have four children and we all know what’s in Orlando, Disney World,” she said. “So absolutely, as long as the price is affordable and it makes sense, I would love not to drive to Baltimore and have a straight flight to Orlando.”
Breeze Airways, founded in 2021 by JetBlue co-founder David Neeleman, has expanded quickly in small to mid-sized markets. Officials say the airline looks for underserved airports and tries to offer nonstop routes that avoid the need for connecting flights.
The first Orlando flight from Salisbury will depart Oct. 1. Airport leaders and travelers alike will be watching closely to see if the demand could eventually lead to more destinations.