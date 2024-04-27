BRIDGEVILLE, DE - Delaware State Police arrested a Bridgeville man for falsely reporting a burglary and two teenagers for felony gun offenses.
On April 17th, troopers responded to the 11000 block of Abby's Way in Bridgeville for a burglary report. 47-year-old Andrew May, of Bridgeville told troopers that someone had gone into his house and stolen a gun.
DSP say through their investigation, detectives learned that no one had entered May's house and that he had given his gun to a teenager. He also gave another teenager the ammunition and magazines.
Troopers identified both teenagers.
Authorities say that both the teenager sold the gun. It has not been recovered. DSP continue to investigate.
On April 19, Andrew May responded to Troop 4 where was arrested and charged with the below crimes. He was released on $4,000 unsecured bond.
- Giving a Firearm to a Person Prohibited
- Falsely Reporting an Incident
On the same day, the 15-year-old turned himself in at Troop 4 and was charged with the below crimes. He was committed to Stevenson House Detention Center on a $10,000 secured bond.
- Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Person Under 18
- Possession of Ammunition by a Person Under 18
On April 25, the other 15-year-old turned himself in at Troop 5 where he was charged with the below crimes. He was released to the custody of a parent.
- Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Person Under 18
- Giving a Firearm to a Person Prohibited