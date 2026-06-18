CAMDEN, Del. - The Delaware State Police say they have arrested 26-year-old Kurtrell Wynder, from Bridgeville, on felony gun and drug charges after a traffic stop in Camden.
They say it happened around 5 p.m. on June 16. Detectives with the DSP Kent County Special Investigations Unit were patrolling Berrytown Road near Willow Grove Road when they witnessed a Dodge Durango commit a traffic violation.
Detectives say they pulled the car over and spoke to the driver, who was identified as Kurtrell Wynder. They were then given consent to search Wynder's car and found the following items:
- Loaded 9mm handgun
- Approximately 3.9 grams of heroin (about 130 bags)
- Approximately 0.02 grams of cocaine
- Drug paraphernalia
Detectives learned through a computer check that the handgun had previously been reported stolen to the Virginia Beach Police Department.
Wynder was arrested and charged with the following crimes before he was committed to the Department of Correction on a $33,601 bond:
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Possess, Purchase, Own, or Control a Deadly Weapon, Semi Auto or Auto, by a Person Prohibited who also Possesses Controlled Substance (Felony)
- Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon - Firearm (Felony)
- Receiving a Stolen Firearm (Felony)
- Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Tier 2 Quantity (Felony)
- Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tier 2 Quantity (Felony)
- Possess, Consume a Controlled or Counterfeit Substance except Human Growth Hormone without a Prescription
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Failure to Signal