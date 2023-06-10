BRIGDEVILLE, Del.-Delaware State Police is asking for the public's help with locating a Bridgeville man they say is wanted for murder.
Police say Friday night, just after 11 p.m., Bridgeville police say they were dispatched to the 300 block of Cedar Street for a missing person complaint. Investigators say a 52 year-old man man who lived in a home with two others could not be located and there were signs of a violent confrontation in the house. Upon the reporting person responding home, police say he observed one of the occupants, identified as 27 year-old Alan Alancantara, flee the scene in a 2006 blue Honda Civic.
The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit assumed the investigation and continues to attempt to locate the missing person. Investigators identified Alancantara as the suspect and obtained an arrest warrant for first-degree murder.
Anyone with information regarding Alan Alancantara’s whereabouts should contact Detective D. Grassi with Delaware State Police Homicide Unit by calling 302-365-8441 or emailing Daniel.grassi@delaware.gov. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.