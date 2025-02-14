Shooting Investigation

Courtesy MGN

BRIDGEVILLE, DE - Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting in Bridgeville that left a man with critical injuries Thursday.

Police say they were called to Coverdale Road on February 13 just before 4 p.m. on reports of a shooting. There, they found a 41-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound, leaving him critically wounded. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital.

Investigators did not identify a suspect and said the shooting is still under investigation. Police ask anyone with information to call them at 302-752-3832.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available. 

 

Tags

Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

Recommended for you