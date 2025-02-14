BRIDGEVILLE, DE - Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting in Bridgeville that left a man with critical injuries Thursday.
Police say they were called to Coverdale Road on February 13 just before 4 p.m. on reports of a shooting. There, they found a 41-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound, leaving him critically wounded. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital.
Investigators did not identify a suspect and said the shooting is still under investigation. Police ask anyone with information to call them at 302-752-3832.
This article will be updated as more information becomes available.