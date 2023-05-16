Buckingham Elementary Hosts "Bike to School"

BERLIN, Md. - Buckingham Elementary School's first Bike to School event will be held on Thursday, May 18th.
The Worcester County Bike and Pedestrian Coalition say Mr. Colby Haines, the music and movement teacher, and school administrators organized the event as part of the town's celebration of National Bike Month. That also includes the Town of Berlin Community Bike Ride at 6 p.m. that evening.
Teachers and volunteers from the Worcester Bike and Pedestrian Coalition will meet students and parents to bike together to school from these locations:
- Henry Park - 8:15 a.m. (10 students, 4 parents)
- Guides: Dr. Welch, Mr. Haines, Mrs. Conner, Mrs. King
- Ann Drive - 8:30 a.m. (10 students, 4 parents)
- Guides: Mrs. Bunting, Mrs. Arenella, Mrs. Dougherty
- Berlin Library - 8:30 a.m. (10 students, 4 parents)
- Guides: Mrs. Giska, Mrs. Reid, Mrs. McElfish
At 4 p.m., groups will depart from the school to bike back to these locations. This week ahead of the ride, students will reportedly discuss bike safety and have helmet and equipment checks and learn how to share the road safely.
For more information on Bike to School or the Berlin Community Ride, contact:
Ivy Wells, Economic and Community Development Director - iwell@berlinmd.gov
Patti Stevens, Chair, Worcester County Bike & Pedestrian Coalition - wcbikepedsafety@gmail.com