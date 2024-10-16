CAROLINE COUNTY, MD - The Caroline County Sheriff's Office is investigating a burglary that occurred on Monday in Ridgely.
On Monday, October 14th, the Caroline County Sheriff's Office responded to a home on Race Track Road in Ridgely for the report of a burglary. The victim told officials that a white "single cab E-Z-Go golf cart and a 1800 Watt Ryobi Generator" were stolen from a store house at the location.
This investigation is ongoing at this time. The Caroline County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Sheriff's Office at 410-479-2515.