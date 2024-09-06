SNOW HILL, Md. - Tyson Foods has obtained a permit to demolish its feed mill in Snow Hill, according to town officials. The facility was severely damaged by an explosion in May, which sparked a fire that burned for weeks.
The demolition comes as welcome news for many residents, as the grain burning caused a strong odor throughout Snow Hill and raised concerns about potential toxic chemicals in the air. Town officials have maintained from the start that there was no risk to public safety.
Crews were seen dismantling the grain silo on Friday, a step ahead of the expected full demolition. The fire that began in May burned so long that the roof of the feed mill eventually collapsed.
Julie Ogden, a concerned resident, expressed relief that action is finally being taken. "I've been afraid that it might just fall down because it looks like there's cracks in it, so I'm glad they're actually doing something," she said.
Tyson Foods had initially planned to demolish the silo in June but faced delays. Billy Layfield, another resident, noted that fires like the one in May could happen again. "As long as we've got rain like that, there's always the possibility with spontaneous combustion because the heat builds up in corn," he explained.
Andrew Baker, also a local, is curious about what will happen next. "I don't know if they've closed down or not, but if they were gonna open that back up or rebuild it, or just to see what happens with that over there," Baker said.
While it remains unclear when the demolition will officially begin, the future of the property in Snow Hill is still in question.