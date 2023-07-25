SALISBURY, Md. - Some powerful voices are calling for a special session in Maryland to address gun violence.
Governor Wes Moore, who ultimately would be tasked with calling lawmakers back has said no, but says he is focused on gun violence, which he calls a top priority of his administration.
"Gun violence that we're seeing today is different than the gun violence of the past," said Wicomico County State's Attorney Jamie Dykes.
Dykes is among a chorus of State's Attorneys from across Maryland who, when asked, said the General Assembly needs to do more to tackle the issue.
Dykes says in Wicomico County this year so far there have been seven shooting victims age 18 or younger, three of them in the July 5th mass shooting that killed a 14-year-old.
The county has seen one gun violence suspect aged 18 or younger: the 16-year-old suspected of pulling the trigger in the "Pizza City" shooting in April.
Dykes is calling on the General Assembly to do more.
"Things in some of our communities are in dire straits and the sooner that that legislation can be fixed, can be passed, the better off we will all be," she said.
State Senator Johnny Mautz also supports a special session.
"Right now, there aren't immediate consequences and that's the problem and children need to know what they can and can't do," he said.
Dykes wants to see the General Assembly give law enforcement more tools to take on crime.
Mautz says one of those tools in the Repeat Violent Offender bill, which has failed in the past. It would increase fines and penalties for gun crimes.
"Juveniles are getting them from adults. The adults that are providing the illegal firearms to juveniles are the most culpable in this whole set of circumstances," he said.
Governor Moore says there is no need to wait for a special session.
Moore says his administration is committed to working with police, State's Attorneys and the Attorney General on this issue.