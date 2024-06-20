CAMBRIDGE, MD - The Rescue Fire Company of Cambridge was on the scene of a 2nd Alarm fire Thursday afternoon.
According to the Fire Company, first responders arrived just before 1:45 p.m. June 20th on Robbins Street to find fire showing from the side of a home. Two minutes later, the fire was showing from the second floor. Live power lines went down on the scene as well, according to firefighters.
It took less than twenty minutes for first responders to control the bulk of the fire before moving onto eliminating the hot spots.
Chopper 16 was overhead to see the smoldering damage to the home. The Rescue Fire Company of Cambridge did not specify if there were any injuries, and the cause of the fire was not immediately clear.