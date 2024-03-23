CAMBRIDGE, MD– The Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating a house fire which injured a first responder.
The blaze broke out around 6:13 p.m. March 22 in a three-story wood frame house at 1003 Travers Street, according to a press release.
The Cambridge Rescue Fire Company arrived to find flames showing and smoke rising from the windows. Crews say they spent approximately one hour suppressing the fire before searching and clearing the home.
The State Fire Marshal says one firefighter was transported to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury for non-life-threatening burns.
No other injuries were reported.
Investigators determined the fire originated in a first floor utility room, but the cause is still under investigation.
The damage is estimated at approximately $400,000 total, according to a press release.
This is a developing story. We will provide updates as more information becomes available.