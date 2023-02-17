CAMBRIDGE, Md.- A Cambridge man has been arrested after allegedly strangling and threatening to kill another person Tuesday afternoon.
Cambridge Police say they were called to a home on the 300 block of Henry Street for reports of an assault around 2 p.m. The victim told police that 18-year-old Jaydin Brarnard Hindman pinned them to the wall, strangled them, and threatening to killed them. Other people inside the home were able to pull Hindman off the victim.
According to police, due to corroborating witness statements, Hindman was arrested and taken to the Cambridge Police Department.
Hindman had his initial appearance before a Court Commissioner and was turned over to the Dorchester County Department of Corrections where he is being held without bond.
Hindman was charged with:
- Assault 1st Degree
- Assault 2nd Degree
- Reckless Endangerment