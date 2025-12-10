CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Police are working to identify the people involved in a shooting that left a man injured.
Cambridge Police say on Dec. 9, around 9 p.m., officers responded to the 500 block of Greenwood Avenue for a ShotSpotter alert along with 911 calls.
Police say they found several people leaving the area and were told that one person had been shot and taken to the emergency room. Officers secured the scene and collected several pieces of evidence.
Officers say they responded to the emergency room and contacted the victim, 21-year-old Timmy L. Fletcher, of Cambridge, who was shot in the leg. Police say Fletcher has given very little information at this time.
According to police, surveillance video is assisting detectives in locating suspects and determining what took place during the incident.
The investigation is ongoing at this time and anyone with information is asked to contact the Cambridge Police Department.