CAMBRIDGE, MD - Cambridge Mayor Steve Rideout has announced his retirement in the coming weeks as he plans to move to a new home.
In a letter addressed to Cambridge Council President Lajan Cephas and City Manager Glenn Steckman on November 15, Rideout says he and his wife are planning to move to a retirement community in Frederick, Maryland.
“The purpose of this memo is to provide you, the Commissioners of Cambridge, City Staff, and the community with formal notice of my action to resign from my position as Mayor of Cambridge effective Midnight of December 3rd, which will be my last day of holding my office while being a full-time resident of Cambridge as required by the city charter,” the memo reads.
Rideout has served as Cambridge’s mayor since 2022.
“I have tried with the leadership and work of our former city manager, our city commissioners, all of the city staff, our new city manager, and out community to help Cambridge to continue its ongoing efforts to become the place it deserves to be,” Rideout said.
A runoff election between mayoral candidates Lajan Cephas and former mayor Andre Bradshaw is scheduled in Cambridge for December 3, Rideout’s last day in office.