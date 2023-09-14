CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Two business owners in the City of Cambridge are planning on taking a Harriet Tubman statue all the way to the African country of Ghana.
Michael Brian and Jermaine Anderson, who own Art Br 2.0, will journey to Ghana to meet with the king and queen of the Adamorobe village, in October.
Brian says the tribe is mostly Harriet Tubman descendant's and he will be coronated for his work to bring a statue of Tubman.
Plans for the statue will look very similar to the one that stands at the courthouse in Cambridge. But, with a twist.
Brian says, "My rendition of the statue will be to have Harriet on one side and another hero on the back side and their joining hands holding up the globe with Africa showing their unity of the herons that have helped to liberate Africa. And at the foot, all of liberators who've fought for African Americans.
Brian says the village is where Tubman belongs. "We all need to know where we come from and I feel that the spirit of Harriet will not rest until she gets back to her roots."
Many believe Harriet has a lineage to Ghana.
Tubman's great, great nephew and researcher Douglass Mitchell says research is lacking in that part. But Mitchell says, "So [the belief] that Harriet Tubman or her ancestors may have been from Ghana is absolutely plausible. And many have claimed to your question why is there this belief? It's her look, her facial structure, her features are suggestive of that region of Africa."
Anderson who will also be joining Brian will be supporting the project. His work with the organization Alpha Genesis will help with the financial support of the mission.
Anderson says, "We're going in support of Mike and in support of getting the statue into her home village." He adds, "This is a pivotal point to begin to merge multiple cultures together as one, in a united way; to reach a global platform to spread the message that we can unite."
Brian and Anderson estimate it will take at least a year to create the statue and deliver it to Ghana. They also estimate the project to be around $300,000.
