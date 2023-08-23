Cambridge Police Explain Frustration With Juvenile Crime

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - A string of car break-ins, carjackings, and car theft are raising concerns for some people in Cambridge.
Police say most of the crime is done by juveniles in the city.
Inside the Conifer Village senior living apartments, residents say car break-ins are frequent.
Charles Brown, a car break-in victim and resident described his car after the incident. "I noticed the steering wheel had been somewhat disconnected. I noticed that the ignition was pulled out and hanging down to the floor. The underbody and the dash were pulled off," says Brown.
Brown added that juveniles broke into his car. He said it's a big problem in Conifer Village.
Brown says, "Initially you wonder what kind of kids would do something like this but then as you look around and realize the kids here don't have anything to do. You realize there is a curfew but they're out past the curfew."
According to Cambridge Police, it's a big problem with juveniles committing these car break-ins, car theft, and carjacking crimes.
Cambridge Police Chief Justin Todd says it's a small number of juveniles continuing to commit these crimes. Chief Todd says it's frustrating.
"The juvenile laws and the new juvenile laws that came out don't help our case in a lot of circumstances because the juveniles know they'll be released or they can't be charged. So, that's a battle that we fight against."
Sandra Snowden, another Conifer village resident says they desperately need better or more surveillance cameras.
"My concern is we've had 8 or 10 in the last 2 months. This is enough," says Snowden.
In response to the resident's concerns, Kate Griffin with Conifer LLC says, "We share their concerns and work closely with our residents to help keep our community safe. We have ongoing open communication with the residents and encourage them to report suspicious activity. We have set up opportunities for the residents to learn how to protect personal property from the local police department. Outside of that, we have provided the police department with a list of residents interested in obtaining a steering wheel club for added security. Earlier this month, we also had a police command truck parked at the community to deter ongoing incidents."
Griffin added, "We have had two security companies come out to our community to develop estimates to add additional cameras to our community parking lots."