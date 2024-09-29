CAMBRIDGE, MD– Police are investigating a shooting which left one man injured Saturday night.
Cambridge Police responded to a "Shot Spotter" alert in the 1000 block of Pine Street around 9 p.m. on Sept. 28. Meanwhile, Dorchester County Emergency Services Dispatch received a call regarding a gunshot victim in the 600 block of North Drive.
Officers arrived on North Street to find a 27-year-old man suffering a gunshot wound to his leg. Dorchester County EMS reportedly transported to man to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
An investigation revealed three vehicles damaged by gunfire, multiple spent handgun caliber shell casings, spent rifle caliber ammunition and several bullet projectiles.
Police continue to investigate this shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl. Clark at 410-901-8457.