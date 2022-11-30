Cambridge Waterfront District Inc Property Draws Interest From 27 Parties

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - An effort is underway to redevelop the site of the former Dorchester General Hospital in Cambridge.
Cambridge Waterfront Development Incorporated says it has 27 interested parties. Those are people interested in building vertically to include retail, restaurants, and condominium.
Right now the old Dorchester General Hospital still sits as mounds of rubble and dirt.
The 27 interested potential development partners include designers, developers, and contractors.
Matt Leonard of CWDI says it's a careful balance.
"We want to move it along as quickly as we can but also as well as we can," Leonard says.
Leonard says CWDI will pick six or seven of those interested parties to move forward with redevelopment plans.
"If you break that down to how many of each category, there are four or five developers, there's three or four designers and three or four general contractors. So if you look at it that way, it is the right number of each of those that we can find the right partners going forward," says Leonard.
Bill Christopher, president of the Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce, says it will put Cambridge in a good position economically.
"The interesting thing about projects like this is the more people they get interested, the more people get interested because people want to see things happening," Christopher says.
Neighbors can see why so many are interested.
"It's a beautiful location and it's perfectly located within a few hours of many cities. It's on the way to Ocean City and Annapolis. It's just perfect," says Laurel Atkiss.
Members of the Cambridge community say they are eager to see new development as soon as possible.
CWDI said the application process is closed. They'll be sifting through the applicant's plans and ideas during the next 30 to 120 days.