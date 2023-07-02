Cambridge Woman Charged With Arson

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Police arrested a woman after a house fire on Slacum Street on Saturday.
According to State Fire Marshals, on July 1 around 6:54 p.m., Cambridge Rescue Fire Company was alerted to a fire at a home at 800 Slacum Street. Firefighters say a one story, wood frame home had a small fire inside that took 25 firefighters 30 minutes to bring under control.
Rescue Fire Company requested the Office of the State Fire Marshal to respond and investigate the cause of the fire. Investigators determined the fire originated in a hallway closet and was the result of arson. Fire officials say smoke alarms were present in the home and activated, but the home was not equipped with a sprinkler system.
The home was reportedly owned by Mary Barnes. Fire officials estimate the fire damage to be $90,000.
Fire marshals say a short investigation determined that 37-year-old Crystal Barnes was responsible for setting the fire. Barnes was arrested and taken before a Dorchester County Court Commissioner where she is being held with no bond. Barnes was charged with 1st and 2nd Degree Arson.