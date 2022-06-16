CAMDEN, Del.- Delaware State Police arrested a 21-year-old man on weapon and drug charges following a Wednesday night traffic stop in Camden.
Police said that shortly after 8 p.m., a trooper on patrol observed a black Dodge Charger traveling southbound on South Dupont Highway in the area of POW-MIA Parkway. The Charger was outfitted with dark front and rear window tinting, and a computer check showed that the vehicle did not have a tint waiver.
A traffic stop was conducted on South Dupont Highway in the area of Caboose Road and contact was made with the operator, identified as Colin Shockley, of Viola. Police said a strong odor of marijuana was emitting from the vehicle’s interior, and the trooper noticed a rifle in plain view inside of the Charger. Shockley was subsequently taken into custody at the scene without incident. A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of approximately 17.02 grams of marijuana, an American Tactical assault rifle, and a Sig Sauer handgun, according to police.
Shockley was transported to Troop 3 and charged with:
- Carrying a concealed deadly weapon (felony)
- Possession of a firearm while possessing a controlled substance (felony) – 2 counts
- Possession of marijuana
- Failure to have insurance identification in possession
- Operating a vehicle with improper window tinting
Shockley was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court #7 and released on his own recognizance.