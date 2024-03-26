LEWES, DE — Voters in the Cape Henlopen School District made their voices heard today in a referendum vote on a tax increase aimed at funding the district's expansion plans amidst a growing population. Lines were seen out the door at Cape Henlopen High School, the main voting center, with voters expressing a range of opinions on the proposed tax hike.
The district sought to generate around $80 million through the proposed tax increase, amounting to approximately 55 cents per $100 on assessed property value. With enrollment increasing by over 2,400 students in the past 20 years and an expectation of continued growth, Superintendent Dr. Bob Fulton emphasized the need to address the district's needs.
“Primarily it’s for our increased number of students, which causes us to hire additional staff members and that puts a strain on our budget.” said Dr. Fulton.
He outlined that 80% of the funds would be allocated towards safety and security measures, as well as salaries and benefits for current and future staff. The remaining 20% would go towards the property purchase and construction of a new district headquarters, a transportation facility, and an indoor pool, which the district currently lacks.
He says that pool would house the district swim team and allow opportunities for community use and activities. It would also allow the district to provide swimming lessons.
However, not all voters were in favor of the proposed tax increase, citing concerns about excessive spending and the burden on taxpayers.
“We’re spending too much money, the county doesn’t have the money, the schools we have right now are wonderful so it’s a no,” said Kathy Miller.
“I think the upgrades are needed, I’m not denying that part of it, it’s just that the cost is excessive.” said Michael Mitchell.
On the other hand, some voters viewed the tax increase as an investment in the future of the community.
“The children are our future, the school system is our future, the better school system, the more we have, the better future we have here in Lewes, Delaware,” said Neil Trugman.
“The amount of money that it’s actually gonna increase is like going out to Chick-fil-A for one night a month. So it’s really not much of a difference for the amount of benefits it’s gonna provide for our children,” said Stacy Kotch-Jester.
As the polls close at 8 p.m., residents can still cast their votes at Cape Henlopen High, Rehoboth Elementary, and Mariner Middle. Results of the referendum are expected around 8:30 p.m. tonight.