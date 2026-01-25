LEWES, Del. - The ferry announced cancellations due to winter weather conditions impacting the region.
The following Cape May-Lewes Ferry departures are cancelled.
Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly this evening. Low near 25F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..
Updated: January 25, 2026 @ 5:24 pm
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM MONDAY TO 2 AM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, northeast winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft expected. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from Drum Point MD to Smith Point VA, Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA, Patuxent River to Broomes Island MD and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 5 PM EST this afternoon. For the Gale Warning, from 6 AM Monday to 2 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for hazardous conditions. &&
Producer
Colby joined WBOC in 2022. He graduated from Towson University the same year with a bachelor's in Electronic Media and Film Production. Colby was born and raised on Delmarva and has enjoyed using his position as a news producer to serve his community.
