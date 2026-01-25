Cape May Lewes Ferry Overview.jpeg

LEWES, Del. - The ferry announced cancellations due to winter weather conditions impacting the region.

The following Cape May-Lewes Ferry departures are cancelled.

Jan. 25
CM: 2:30 p.m., 6:00 p.m.
LW: 4:15 p.m., 7:45 p.m.
 
Jan. 26
CM: 7:00 a.m.
LW: 8:45 a.m.

