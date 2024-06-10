Car Fire Investigation in Hebron

HEBRON, MD - Fire marshals say an incendiary was responsible for an abandoned car fire.
Maryland Fire Marshals say the car fire happened on a property on Rockawalkin Ridge Road on June 10. Officials say the car was found and reported to the Sheriff's office as an abandoned vehicle around 10 a.m. The Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal responded after sheriffs discovered minor fire damage to the rear of the car.
Officials estimate damages around $275.
Fire marshals say it is unknown at this time exactly when the car was abandoned and when the fire damage occurred.
Anyone with any information about this case is requested to contact the State Fire Marshal at 410-713-3780. Callers may remain anonymous.