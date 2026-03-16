DOVER, Del. — Delaware’s long-standing lack of a sales tax has been a major draw for residents and shoppers, but one state lawmaker is raising the idea of changing that policy.
State Sen. Dave Lawson (R), who serves the state's 15th senatorial district, recently suggested the idea of implementing a statewide sales tax during a panel discussion on personal income tax hosted by the Central Delaware Chamber of Commerce.
Lawson said he believes Delaware’s personal income tax has become too high and that a sales tax could distribute the tax burden more evenly between workers and shoppers.
“We're putting a burden on the business owners and the people who are working. Sales tax would spread that around and could, if it were done honestly, reduce the income tax considerably," Lawson said. "It would also probably give the state considerably more money to work with."
Lawson suggested a starting sales tax rate of 2%, though he emphasized that the idea is still in the very early stages, and no final decisions have been made.
The senator has not filed an official proposal related to the idea. He said he plans to meet with the Delaware Comptroller General's Office to gather input and explore where the concept could go next.