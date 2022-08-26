Car Theft In St. Michaels

ST. MICHAELS, Md. - Three cars stolen in three months, in St. Michaels.
Chief Anthony Smith of the St. Michaels Police Department says this is could be related to the number of car break-ins in Seaford, Del. Smith also said it could be referred to as a car theft ring.
"It's a quaint little town, but we do have issues here. It's very few times we have cars stolen. What we think, is going on right now, is a combination of a group of juveniles and adults that are going around and they are crimes of opportunity. They are looking for cars to steal and they're finding them," says Smith.
What leads police to think the crimes are related is, "all of the people know each other. They are in that surrounding area. Seaford, Milford, Del., Oxford, St. Michaels, Easton, and Cambridge, that whole geographical area," says Smith.
Those in St. Michaels, like Marie Teat, who have lived in here since 1975 say this is uncommon for this area. She understands it might be worrisome or uncomfortable to some. Teat says, "Certainly not here. I think it makes a lot of people here uncomfortable. I mean some folks here don't even lock their doors. So now, you are double checking locks, making sure you are locking your cars, and you don't leave valuables in there."
Smith added they are working with other police forces to develop a sort of task force. They are adding more officers to patrol at night and educating those in the community about these thefts. Smith says, "That's the message I want to get across. Can folks help us out and secure their property and secure their cars? Take the keys out, don't leave them on the seat, don't leave them in the ignition, because folks will come around and steal your car."
Smith says, one of the cars stolen, a Jeep, was recovered after it was involved in a three car accident in Seaford, Del. It was stolen about two weeks ago, and had been driven over 9,000 miles.