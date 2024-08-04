QUEEN ANNE’S COUNTY, MD– The Queen Anne’s County Office of the Sheriff is asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect accused of placing card skimming devices on ATM machines at two Royal Farms locations.
Deputies responded to Royal Farms in Queenstown (105 Clay Drive) Friday around 12:45 p.m. for reports of a skimming device being found.
Surveillance footage captured Wednesday reportedly shows the suspect placing the device before leaving in a silver sedan of unknown make or model.
Investigation revealed the suspect had placed another skimmer on an ATM at Royal Farms in Queen Anne (32303 Queen Anne Highway) the same day.
Police say anyone who used the ATM machines at either location should check their bank accounts and notify their financial institutions immediately concerning any unauthorized charges.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy First Class Armiger at karminger@qac.org or to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 410-758-6666.