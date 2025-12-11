KENT COUNTY, Del. - Caring Hearts, Helping Hands is searching for a new home after spending more than 20 years operating out of a warehouse at Jonathan's Landing Golf Course. Due to golf course restructuring, the organization is no longer able to use the space.
"We got a letter from the owners today saying that they were, restructuring or, revising the golf course and we were supposed to be out by the end of December," said BJ Van Kavelaar, a director and the secretary for Caring Hearts, Helping Hands.
Volunteers with the organization were able to negotiate their stay in the building at least until February, as they finish up their Christmas program and search for a new space. While they pack up gifts for families to pick up for their children, no donations are being accepted for their normal stock of clothing and home items and families aren't able to make their monthly visits to the warehouse.
"We're trying to hold off on the that on the donations, mainly because we're involved with Christmas and also because we don't know if we're going to have to move," said Kavelaar. "The more we collect, the more we have to move."
For this year's Christmas program, Caring Hearts, Helping Hands is assisting 94 families and 256 kids. Volunteers say when considering new spaces, some qualities they have to consider include having enough room for their stock of clothing, shoes, and toys, a restroom, and an office space. They also say a potential buyer of the golf course expressed interest in accommodating the organization. While Caring Hearts, Helping Hands isn't currently accepting donations pending a move, those with leads for a new space can reach out to them at caringheartsde@gmail.com or 302-698-1900.