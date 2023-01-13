SALISBURY, Md. - Investigations are underway in both Maryland and Delaware after a woman was carjacked at gunpoint and assaulted on Friday.
Details remain limited at this time but Maryland State Police have confirmed an elderly woman in her 80's was carjacked and assaulted in Seaford, Delaware. Police went on to say the woman was taken to Wicomico County, just outside of Salisbury limits, in the area of Riverside Drive and Riverside Pines Court. MSP tells WBOC the elderly woman was told to get out of the car and get into the river.
At this time there are no details about the carjacker or stolen car available. The police also did not have an update on the medical status of the woman who was assaulted.
Chopper 16 was over the police scene Friday afternoon in the area of Riverside Pines Court. A few police cars remained on scene and yellow caution tape could still be seen in the area.
We will update this story with more information as it is provided.