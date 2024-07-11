CAROLINE CO., MD - The Caroline County Planning Commissioners are considering a new bill aimed at strengthening oversight of dissolved air flotation (DAF) material storage in the County.
Also known as industrial sludge, DAF storage has been a contentious issue in Caroline County, with the County previously passing a moratorium on DAF tanks in December 2023, which was later extended in February of this year. The tanks are used to store animal by-products for use as soil nutrients. Critics of the storage units cite the smell the tanks emit as well as potential leaks and health risks.
According to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, hundreds of residents attended hearings on the DAF tank moratoriums, with many testifying the material also threatened the local environment, including nearby rivers and streams.
Legislation passed in Maryland in April further explored the regulation of DAF tanks and granted local governments more authority over how and what DAF material is stored, including requiring permits to handle industrial sludge.
Now, Caroline County appears to be moving ahead with stricter regulations to bolster those state laws. At their meeting Wednesday, July 10th, Caroline County Planning Commissioners introduced new legislation that would require those storing DAF to meet certain conditions and hold a permit to do so.
On Thursday, the Chesapeake Bay Foundation praised the new bill.
“Storage and use of food processing residuals should not put the public and waterways at risk. Caroline County’s proposed bill works together with state legislation passed earlier this year to stop Maryland farms from being a dumping ground for this putrid material,” CBF Maryland Advocacy Director Alan Girard said. “We commend Caroline County commissioners for continuing to find solutions that protect communities, public health, and the environment.”
A public hearing for the new legislation is currently slated for July 23rd in Caroline County.