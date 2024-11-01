DOVER, DE- The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) is moving forward with a $21.5 million initiative to install up to 10 new electric vehicle (EV) charging stations along Delaware’s major highways. With approximately 4.5 percent of vehicles in the state now electric, demand for charging stations is growing, prompting officials to expand EV infrastructure.
Many EV owners, like Maura Traub, see the expansion of charging stations as a meaningful advancement for sustainable transportation in Delaware.
"I think it's a great idea. We love our car, and it will be nice to have it more convenient to travel around."
Funding for this initiative includes $17.5 million in federal grants, with an additional $4 million contributed by the state.
DelDOT, in partnership with the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC), considers the new charging stations essential for supporting the state’s commitment to reducing carbon emissions and promoting cleaner energy alternatives.
Stephanie Johnson, a DelDOT official, stated that the EV charger project is critical to Delaware’s future.
"The transition to EVs results in fewer carbon and gas emissions in our environment," Johnson said. "For health reasons, it’s really important that we support this transition and provide equitable opportunities for this change."
As part of the plan, officials aim to install charging stations throughout the state. Currently, three EV chargers are slated for Kent County, four for Sussex County, and three for New Castle County.
However, only two specific locations have been officially confirmed by state officials: one in Camden and one in Harrington.
Despite the project’s environmental and health benefits, the use of taxpayer dollars has drawn criticism from some lawmakers.
State Rep. Lyndon Yearick has raised questions about the investment.
"When the government gets involved and there's no return on that capital—and we're borrowing money to do it—I just don’t think that’s the best use of our resources right now. If a private company comes in and leases them out for a good return on that investment, that’s one thing. But to have the government make that investment, I think it’s hypocritical since they’ve never done it for gas stations."
Johnson argues that investing in EV infrastructure goes beyond promoting electric vehicles; it’s about paving the way for a healthier future.
"I think that with new technology comes some anxiety, but as a state, it’s a priority for us. We recognize the importance of it and the health benefits that come with reduced emissions."
By expanding EV charging stations, Delaware aims to make electric vehicle ownership more accessible and convenient for residents, supporting both a cleaner environment and a sustainable transportation network.