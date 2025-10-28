GEORGETOWN, DE - CHEER, which serves senior citizens in Sussex County, broke ground on a major expansion of its 34-acre Gateway East Senior Residential Village today. The project will add new affordable housing for seniors, and create a centralized hub for support services.
The groundbreaking marked the start of construction for the Gateway East Apartments 1, which is a 59-unit complex for low to moderate income seniors. The new complex will sit next to the CHEER facility on Sand Hill Road. Officials estimate rent will range from roughly $500 to $1100 monthly.
CHEER officials said this is the first of four planned buildings, all including 59-units each. Ultimately, they expect 236 new apartments to be added when construction is complete.
Matthew Heckles, the director of the Delaware State Housing Authority, said projects like this will help improve access to affordable housing for seniors.
"When housing costs go up and income doesn't, you get more and more people having trouble paying their rent, including senior citizens. And so we're seeing increases in homelessness among senior citizens mainly because of that fixed income problem," Heckles said.
Delaware Senator Brian Pettyjohn (R), who serves District 19, said this affordable housing is an issue across Sussex County. Pettyjohn said this will keep people living in Sussex County from being priced out as they grow older.
"This is located right in the heart of Sussex County," Pettyjohn said. "So wherever seniors are now in the county, they can come here and they're still within a pretty reasonable distance to where their friends are. Over the last several years, the cost of housing has gone up significantly. So this provides a place where seniors who are on retirement and are on Social Security will be able to live and live comfortably here in a very safe, contained area."
Ground was also broken on The CHEER Administration and Support Services Building, which will be a new headquarters for staff and resources. It will consolidate the administrative and in-home services staff who are currently spread across multiple locations.
CHEER officials say the project will not only provide more housing options but also improve access to resources for older adults across Sussex County.
“This project is not just a construction site, it’s a foundation for the future,” said Beckett Wheatley, CHEER’s CEO. “Sussex County’s senior population is growing faster than anywhere else in Delaware — and with that growth comes responsibility. The Gateway East Village is not just about buildings. It’s about people — ensuring that every older adult has access to safe, affordable housing and the services they need to age in place.”
According to CHEER, the new administration building will also free up space in the current community center for expanded programs and activities for seniors. Construction is expected to be complete by October 2026.