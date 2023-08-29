BRIDGEVILLE, Del. - A chicken house caught fire in Bridgeville last night, requiring the response of multiple local fire stations.
Fire companies responded to the extensive fire on Blanchard Road just before 9 p.m. Monday night.Firefighters from both Delaware and Maryland were on the scene to battle the flames.
In a Facebook post shared on Tuesday morning, the Greenwood Fire Department listed at least eight other fire companies who responded alongside them.
The cause of the Sussex County fire and extent of the damage have not yet been made available. This article will be updated once further information is released.