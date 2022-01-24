STEVENSVILLE, Md.- A chimney fire caused an estimated $50,000 in damage to a Queen Anne's County home on Saturday night, the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said.
It happened shortly before 9 p.m. at a one-and-a-half story home located at 219 Ackerman Road in Stevensville.
The Kent Island Volunteer Fire Department responded to the blaze, which took two hours to get under control.
There were no reported injuries.
Investigators have ruled the fire as accidental.
Due to the fire-related damage, the family was displaced from the home. The Red Cross is providing assistance to the family.