CHINCOTEAGUE, VA - On Thursday, Chincoteague Mayor Denise Bowden posted a video from the island's south end, calling attention to the conditions of the inlet during weather events like Hurricane Erin.
Erin remained offshore, but brought powerful winds and rough waters to the barrier island.
"It just got me fired up so much because the town of Chincoteague has done everything that we can," Bowden said. "The south end of Chincoteague is slowly washing away and it's all because of that inlet."
Generations of watermen who dock their vessels at Curtis Merritt Harbor have previously voiced their concerns over the erosion of the southern end of the island.
Chincoteague native Eddie Watson worked the water for decades and has witnessed the land change firsthand.
"There's a three-legged marker right there that used to be on the beach," Watson said. "I worked for the park service and we used to drive to it ... now it's in the ocean."
Mayor Bowden emphasized how Chincoteague's unique position between two federally owned lands, Assateague and Wallops, highlights its relative vulnerability.
"They can shore up whatever they need to, but when it comes to right here, we got nothing," Bowden said.
WBOC shared Mayor Bowden's video with federal officials from Virginia on Friday.
U.S. Virginia Congresswoman Jen Kiggans (R) responded with the statement below.
“Many communities in Coastal Virginia are under threat from flooding and coastal erosion. My office is aware of the situation in Chincoteague, and we understand the concerns of local residents. I am committed to protecting our region’s communities and natural environment, and I stand ready to engage stakeholders at every level to develop effective, long-term solutions."
Senators Tim Kaine (VA-D) and Mark Warner (VA-D) issued the following joint response.
“We must prioritize funding, research, and infrastructure investments to protect coastal Virginia communities like Chincoteague from climate change and erosion. We’ve been proud to secure millions in federal funding for the Chincoteague National Wildlife Refuge to relocate public beaches and have worked with local leaders to introduce legislation to reduce unnecessary costs and burdens related to replacing contaminated water wells on the island. But there’s more work to do, and we will continue to work with local leaders and stakeholders to protect the community.”