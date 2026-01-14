Two Teague's Golden Girl

(Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Co.)

CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. - The Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company has reported the death of Chincoteague pony Two Teague’s Golden Girl, or “Goldie,” after she became stuck in a borrow ditch.

The fire company says Goldie became stuck in the borrow ditch, deep mud where the ponies generally avoid, sometime between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. 

“A lot of times one could characterize these as simple mistakes like rolling the wrong way, losing footing on the marsh, or being spooked or chased,” the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company, also known as the Saltwater Cowboys, said on Jan. 14.

The Saltwater Cowboys say they are now working to remove Goldie from the ditch and find her a better final resting place.

 

