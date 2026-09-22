CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. - The Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company has announced Summer Breeze, one of the last non-buyback ponies on the island, died this summer.
They say during the Chincoteague Volunteer Fireman's Carnival, the pony was kicked hard multiple times by another pony defending its food. They say the kicks caused immediate, life-threatening injuries to Summer Breeze and she was taken to the vet.
They say the vet found she had virtually no chance of survival, because she had four broke ribs and internal bleeding. Fire officials say they had to make the hard decision to let her go.
They say Summer Breeze had many foals and they were able to keep her filly this year to contribute to the future of the herd.