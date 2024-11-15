CAMBRIDGE, MD - The City of Cambridge is channeling nearly $1.4 million in leftover COVID-19 relief funds toward emergency services, public works, and parks to avoid returning the money to the federal government.
“The city was given almost $13 million as a result of the COVID pandemic,” said Glenn Steckman, Cambridge City Manager.
The funding comes from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). If the funds are not used by the end of the year, they will be forfeited back to the federal government.
“I went to the council and asked them to reallocate these funds to items of equipment or projects that were already under contract and may not have been fully funded,” Steckman explained.
A significant portion of the money will support the Cambridge Fire Department.
“Well, the fire department will help see their ladder truck—the $1.7 million ladder truck. Over $700,000 is going to that,” Steckman said.
Jason Shorter, Assistant Chief of the Cambridge Rescue Fire Company, expressed his enthusiasm for the investment.
“The truck behind me [Current rescue truck] is a 1999, so it’s 25 years old. It has served the citizens of the City of Cambridge and surrounding areas immensely, but it’s gotten to the fact that it’s 25 years old and smaller than what we need,” said Shorter.
Shorter believes the new truck will quickly prove its worth to the community.
“It’s gonna have a lot more capabilities. The technology and equipment from 25 years ago to today have changed immensely. The newer equipment, the better technology, the broader scope of equipment and resources we can bring—obviously, it’s gonna be better for them,” he said.
Additional funds are earmarked for other critical needs, including lighting upgrades at Cannery Park and a new bucket truck for the city’s public works department.
The city has until December 31 to reallocate the funds before they must be returned to the federal government.