SALISBURY, MD - The City of Salisbury has announced the official launch of their newly redesigned Downtown Salisbury website. According to officials, it was redesigned with accessibility, efficiency, and user experience in mind to better serve the community. This includes the needs of residents, business owners, and downtown visitors.
The updated website is meant to provide easy access to things like event calendars, permit applications, business directories, news updates, and more. City officials say visitors of the site can look forward to more streamlined site navigation and comprehensive information all about Downtown Salisbury, whether you're planning a visit or seeking community resources and information on upcoming events.
Mayor Randy Taylor said of the project, "Website searches drive real business to Salisbury. This newly upgraded site supports our business community and will play a key role in marketing what the City of Salisbury has to offer to both locals and tourists."
You can check out the updated website by visiting: www.downtownsby.com.