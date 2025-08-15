DOVER, DE- Dover city leaders and staff conducted a walkthrough of Barrister Place on Friday to review recent safety upgrades and discuss additional measures after neighbors raised concerns about crime in the neighborhood.
In June, 22-year-old Daniel Guzman was shot and killed on Barrister Place. Since then, the city has installed two cameras, LED lights, and temporary field lighting.
However, many neighbors want more done, including Kim Chapman, who says she doesn't feel safe in her neighborhood.
"It's scary here. It's not a safe place anymore."
Chapman says fear has lingered since Guzman's death, and she no longer goes outside, constantly worried about her safety and the safety of her grandchildren.
"I don't sleep because cars are in and out all night. I don't want anyone to come surprise me and my grandchildren, for sure."
In addition to the safety measures recently installed by the city, some neighbors have called for a fence between Barrister Place and the Stoney Creek neighborhood, pointing to the alleyway the shooter used that night.
Chapman, who supports the fence, says having a way to keep people out is necessary.
"We need a fence, because that place behind us is a shortcut to get in here."
Others, including Daniel Guzman's mother, Apollonia Rivera, say more lighting and cameras in that alleyway could be the solution — and possibly could have saved her son's life.
"We came together and asked for maybe another camera in the alleyway, to protect the alleyway from future violence happening."
City staff joined Councilman Brian Lewis and Councilwoman Donyale Hall on Friday's walkthrough to discuss additional safety measures.
When the idea of a fence was raised, Lewis says city staff informed him that it would not be possible without a survey, which would require hiring an outside surveyor.
"The city pretty much set the record straight and told us that, at this time, it would not be feasible without a survey being conducted."
Although $10,000 has been budgeted for safety improvements at Barrister Place, city leaders say the survey alone would take up most of that money.
Councilwoman Hall and Councilman Lewis say they are now exploring alternative solutions to use the money better.
One alternative Hall supports is offering Ring cameras at no cost to neighbors who want them, which she says would be a more effective use of the budget.
"It comes with a two-year agreement at no cost to the homeowner. The only thing is, it would require an agreement with local law enforcement, so if a crime were committed, you'd be willing to allow them to use that footage."
Hall and Lewis say they plan to hold a community meeting in early September to hear more from neighbors about what they want. They say this will help guide how to spend the money and help them understand what the people of Barrister Place need to feel safe in their community again.