SALISBURY, Md. - Retirement never tasted so sweet for a man who worked at Coca-Cola for the last 50 years. He officially retired on June 27, but celebrated the milestone Tuesday with his coworkers.
Terry Joseph began working at Coca-Cola the day after he graduated high school. He was 17 years old at the time. Joseph said his father also worked for the company and recalls riding in his truck back in the '60s.
From production and delivery to sales and management, Joseph has held many positions during his time at Coca-Cola. He said he enjoyed driving a truck the most.
When reflecting on the past 50 years, Joseph has some advice for the younger generation.
"One day at a time. Don't let nothing bother you that you can't control," said Joseph. "You can only be 100 percent."
Joseph says he plans to spend his retirement taking day trips with his wife and keeping busy with their dogs.