MILFORD, DE - A combine strike temporarily shut down a road and drawbridge in Milford on Sunday.
The Delaware Department of Transportation say S. Rehoboth Boulevard in Milford was briefly closed on Sunday after a combine struck the Mispillion River Drawbridge.
DelDOT says work has now begun to install the overhead warning system, known as "clankers". Once completed, it will help deter additional strikes from oversize vehicles that can cause "prolonged closures of the bridge and expensive repairs."
The bridge was reopened on Sunday after being inspected by engineers.