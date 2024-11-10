deldot combine 111024.jpg

Photo: Delaware Department of Transportation 

MILFORD, DE - A combine strike temporarily shut down a road and drawbridge in Milford on Sunday.

The Delaware Department of Transportation say S. Rehoboth Boulevard in Milford was briefly closed on Sunday after a combine struck the Mispillion River Drawbridge. 

DelDOT says work has now begun to install the overhead warning system, known as "clankers". Once completed, it will help deter additional strikes from oversize vehicles that can cause "prolonged closures of the bridge and expensive repairs."

The bridge was reopened on Sunday after being inspected by engineers. 

Tags

Sam joined the WBOC team in January 2024 as a News Producer. She graduated from the University of Delaware in May of 2023 with a Bachelor of Arts in Media Communication. Before working at WBOC, Sam worked for Hens All-Access in the University of Delaware’s Athletics Department. She also interned for the Delmarva Sports Network in 2022. 

Recommended for you