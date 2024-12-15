OCEAN CITY, MD.- Anime, cosplay, and video game lovers returned to Ocean City for this weekend's Comic-Con.
Thousands turned out to the convention center to check out hundreds of booths featuring comic books, stuffed animals, and artwork. From video game tournaments, cosplay contests, to lightsaber training there was something for everyone to enjoy.
"Just to have fun being a big kid," said cosplayer Johnathan Yates. "My wife and I pretty much make everything we do a lot of the classic comic book characters."
Dana Webb from "Fright Night Sketches" said, "What better way to celebrate enjoying comics and cosplaying than going to a comic convention or any type of convention because we are just a community and like a family."
Plans are already in the works for Comic-Con to return next year in Ocean City.