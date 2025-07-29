BERLIN, Md. - Residents in Berlin are calling for safety improvements along a short but dangerous stretch of Old Ocean City Boulevard, where the absence of a sidewalk forces pedestrians to walk dangerously close to traffic.
The concern escalated after pedestrians were hit on the same road in 2022, prompting community members to bring their voices to the town council meeting Monday night. More than 30 residents attended, bringing a petition signed by nearly 50 people demanding action.
“We even had two children come to express their concerns about being able to safely walk to get ice cream,” said councilman Steve Green, highlighting the real-life impact on families.
The town faces challenges in moving forward due to a lack of easements (legal permission to build on private land) along the south side of the road. To address this, Berlin is funding a private engineering study to determine property ownership, land needs, and cost estimates.
Mayor Zack Tyndall said the town will pay for surveying and potential engineering work to prepare a “ready-to-go” project for state-level approval and funding.
“This is a big step toward becoming a more walkable community,” the mayor said. “We want to ensure the safety of residents while working closely with state officials.”
Traffic in the area has surged in recent years with increased residential growth, with daily vehicle counts believed to have doubled since a 2022 study recorded about 1,600 cars.
Residents and officials hope the engineering study, expected within a few months, will give momentum to a project that has been discussed for years but never fully advanced.
“Last night took it to another level,” said Green. “The community showed up and asked us to act, and we’re ready to move this forward.”